Outpouring of support for former by-election hopeful after fire destroys home

By Charminae George

Former St Mary’s South by-election hopeful, Nigel Bascus, said he has received an outpouring of support from his community in the aftermath of a tragic fire which resulted in him losing everything he owned.

“Everybody told me to stay strong, don’t worry about anything and a lot of people came forward…and told me anything they can do for me, just call them,” he told Observer yesterday.

The four-bedroom home of the leader of the Missing Link Voice of the People party was destroyed by a blaze on Tuesday.

Fire Department spokesman, Inspector Lestor Bagot, told Observer the St John’s Fire Station received a call at 11am and dispatched a fire tender and rescue vehicle to the scene.

Upon arrival at the house in Hands Street, Villa, the fire crew found both the wooden and concrete structure and a motor car engulfed in flames. Bagot confirmed that the house and its contents, along with the car, were destroyed. He added that no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Bascus said he had left his home to run an errand and subsequently received a call that the property was engulfed in flames.

“I went to take back a car in town and I got a phone call that the house was on fire. I ran up Market Street to see if I [could] catch a ride. When I [returned home], the whole place was engulfed,” he stated.

Bascus, a fisherman by trade, said that his boat, fishing equipment and important documents were among the items that perished.

Despite the tragic situation, he had a positive outlook on the situation.

“I don’t take it on too much, but it’s a great loss…It feels good to know that it’s just the house and all of the contents…that nothing happened to anybody,” Bascus added.