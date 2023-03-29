Our worst nightmare

- Advertisement -

There is a cloud over the twin-island State of Antigua and Barbuda. Darkness falls. Not even in our worst nightmares did we ever imagine that our African brothers, in their ceaseless quest to make it to America, would fall victim to the unforgiving waves of the ocean. But fallen they have. As of press time, three of the African migrants are confirmed dead, and at least twelve are still missing. And as the hours tick by, there are increasing fears that they may not be found alive. Our hearts are heavy.

Of course, we are anxiously awaiting a press conference from He of a High Place, with more answers and explanations as to what happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning. We hope that he will explain how the bodies will be repatriated to the Motherland. (We do not believe that their loved ones would want them to be buried in a land that they had never heard of). He has offered words of condolence to the bereaved families, and promised a full investigation, vowing to press criminal charges against those (from our jurisdiction) responsible for moving a boat, the Jenna B (allegedly of French origin) that was grossly over-crowded, from an unregulated port of departure (Urlings), under cover of night, to a watery grave. Never in their wildest dreams did they think that such an unkind fate would befall them.

To be sure, if they’d been paying attention to the unhappy end of many migrants wishing to escape from Africa by way of Tunisia, and other points north, they would have taken note of the many sinking and capsizing vessels. They would have noted that these dangerously overcrowded vessels, many of questionable seaworthiness, were death traps. So many lives lost. They would have noted that South American migrants desperate to escape their native countries would often end-up perishing in overcrowded cargo containers, victims of suffocation and thirst in the hell-like Mexican desert heat. Sigh! As Churchill, Marx, and Santayana have variously declared, “Those who do not learn the lessons of history, are condemned to repeat them.” Yes, “History repeats itself, and every time, the price goes up.” Our African brothers have paid a terrible price.

Here’s what He of a High Place had to say on this unfolding catastrophe:

“On behalf of my government and myself, I express deep sorrow at the loss of life and distress suffered by persons aboard a vessel which left Antigua and Barbuda illegally earlier today, Tuesday 28 March for an unknown destination, and which capsized in the open sea. While reports are still sketchy, we understand that the majority of persons on board the vessel may be Africans who were part of those who arrived here as tourists but with the intention of migrating to other countries. It is widely known that my government has been making every effort to be helpful to these brothers and sisters from Africa who were marooned on Antigua, including by granting them residence and the opportunity to work. We have also been engaged with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration on the best ways of treating them as refugees.Two things appear clear from today’s tragic events. The first is that the Africans on board the vessel wanted to leave Antigua and Barbuda for another country. The second is that the owners and operators of a vessel in Antigua and Barbuda facilitated their transport on an illegal journey. My government will launch a full investigation into the circumstances of this unlawful and dreadful affair, including the involvement of any citizens and residents. We will also uphold our international obligations against human trafficking and illegal migration by strengthening our domestic institutions and enhancing our cooperation with regional and hemispheric partners. In the meantime, my Government will also continue to offer refuge in Antigua and Barbuda to the survivors of today’s events, and we will make appropriate arrangements for the burial of the deceased. We will also make every effort to contact their relatives to advise them of this heart-breaking tragedy. . . .” Sigh!

Needless to say, we believe that the reputation of Antigua and Barbuda has suffered another significant blow, never mind the pious posturing of Those in High Places. Nobody is fooled by the crocodile tears and their last-minute conversion, with offers to help resettle them here. They found religion because their original plans went awry. They were complicit in bringing the Africans here in the first place with fatuous talk about “wealthy investors,” and “tourists,” and the sweet-sounding chatter about establishing links with Africa. They laid out the red carpet, complete with flowery speeches and a water cannon salute at the V C Bird International Airport. Then it all went quickly downhill from there, with the realization that absolutely nothing of what they were proclaiming was grounded in reality. It was all a farce.

The Africans insisted that they had never heard of this place called Antigua, and they had no desire or intention to remain here. It is unclear how many, if any, Africans have applied to this pretentious Brer Anancy administration to be regularized. If you recall, Brer Anancy was a unregenerate trickster who was always looking to take advantage of someone. Of course, if he was ever caught in the act, he would immediately assume an air of piety to throw those who were looking into his actions off his trail. The ex post facto actions of this Administration are like unto the actions of the conniving Brer Anancy. Or a sneaky crocodile. Be not fooled by the tears.

Interestingly, notwithstanding the airy manner in which this Administration has been talking about inviting-in the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration, supposedly to make sure that there is an orderly resettlement of those Africans who wish to make Antigua and Barbuda their home, we believe that with the unfortunate tragedy at sea, just off of St Kitts, more international organizations will be taking a closer look at the movement-of-people shenanigans in Antigua and Barbuda.

It is with this in mind that we continue the call for a Commission of Inquiry into all aspects of this very, very disturbing saga, to wit, the issuance of Antigua and Barbuda passports; our involvement with Marvelous Mike; who gained money from the movement of Africans to Antigua; and of course, our involvement with the . . . uh . . . fly-by-night Antigua Airways, which He of a High Place is now self-righteously dismissing as “defunct.” And yes, the flippant and abhorrent way in which He of a High Place is now dismissing our African brothers and sisters as “Economic opportunists.” We submit that Those in High Places knew all along what the Africans were after, and where they ultimately wanted to go. Of course, they are now claiming that they were duped. They are professing ignorance.

The blood of those who may have perished in the capsizing of the Jenna B cry out from the high seas for justice. They were taken advantage of by operatives who prey on people in desperate circumstances. There is blood on hands that will ne’er be clean (Macbeth). May the souls of our dearly departed brothers from Africa sleep in power with our ancestors, many of whom unfortunately perished in those very waters centuries ago.

