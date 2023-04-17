Our problem is not at the top: Benjamin calls for more focus on development

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Interim bowling coach for the senior West Indies men’s cricket team and former fast bowler, Kenneth Benjamin, has reiterated the need for better development programmes through which players are able to hone their skills before graduating to the international level.

“Our problem is not really at the top, so what we see there is what came through our system, so I think we need to look to the franchise or even before that. There are lots of players who, if they are put into the right programmes, if they get prepared properly for extensive periods, and so forth, then we probably would see better things at the top. I know a lot of people look at the top and think that things can happen overnight, but it is going to take a lot of time to change someone who has already played international cricket just like that,” he said.

His statement comes on the heels of the senior team’s T20 series win over South Africa in Johannesburg late last month which he believes is a sign that things can get better, but with the right approach and mentality.

“The fact that we had not beaten South Africa in a long time in South Africa in any format, I would say yes that we had some success. Progress can be made with good planning and people really wanting it to happen, but it is not farfetched and I think people just have to be willing to put the work in,” he said.

The Antiguan said he enjoyed his short stint as bowling coach.

“It was work, and yes it was at the international level, but I think you just have to deal with the guys based on their needs, and based on what was required, but I must say there was good rapport with some of the players, some good understanding and obviously I try my to best to help and to facilitate wherever possible,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin acted in the role of bowling coach for the senior team’s two-match Test series against Zimbabwe and then to South Africa for two matches in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Following the Test Series, West Indies faced South Africa in three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals.