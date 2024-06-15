‘Our mission is to help all who want to be helped’ – Street Pastor Barry Sebastian

- Advertisement -

By Barbara Arrindell

Barry Sebastian is an Antiguan who was born in North London in 1967. His parents – John Oliver Sebastian of North St and Mother Ena Ernella Sebastian nee Benjamin from St Johnston Village – left Antigua in the early 1950s seeking a better life in England.

Barry went to Jubilee Primary School and then Highbury Grove School in North London. His support of Arsenal football club developed at that time.

Today, Barry is a Street Pastor – an interdenominational network of Christian charities that operates worldwide. Members spend time in their communities to assist those in need, while spreading their religion through their service.

Barbara: Other than football, what are your interests and hobbies?

Barry: During my teenage years, football felt like the main sport in the UK, but I also played street hockey. DJ-ing soon became my mainstay, whether on a pirate radio station, in night clubs or at private parties while in college. During the formative years of my working career I was trained in the service and repair of office equipment specialising in copiers and typewriters and then later facsimile.

Barbara: Tell me a little about the business that you run.

Barry: After immigrating from the UK in 1990, I applied for a job with Microcom owned by Dr Vincent Richards and I worked with them for about four and a half years. I then ventured out into the business world with the support of my uncle Welton Benjamin who has since passed away. Copytech Business Centre was born and now operates on the corner of Bishopsgate and Popeshead streets, providing copiers and printers along with repair services and printing. The business world is filled with its ups and downs but we are still in operation. It has been nearly 30 years. We’ve had to mature and evolve so now we sell a few school books, supplies and stationery.

Barbara: Tell me about your involvement with Street Pastors.

Barry: After the initial training in 2019, I showed an aptitude for what it takes to be a Street Pastor. A recommendation was passed onto the Street Pastors’ chairman Pastor William Holder. I was then asked to become the coordinator by the executive as the position was being vacated by Sue Shaw.

We then began the work of reestablishing the teams of night patrols. We had to find ways to keep the initiative vibrant, while doing fundraising to aid our outreach programmes and to fund our dream project. We want to establish a rehabilitation centre for the homeless and most vulnerable in society.

Our mission is to help all who want to be helped. We go to where the people are. We go to the highways and byways, outside night clubs and anywhere in the community where there might be someone needing a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on, or a word of prayer and comfort.

We aren’t here to judge at all, just to offer support. The work is much and to date the workers are few, or at least not sufficient, so we invite anyone who is 18 or older (no one is too old) to join us. Our requirements are simple. The person must be affiliated with a church and be of Godly character. Most important is that they must be willing to stay away from judgement. We ask that each volunteer commit to at least one night per month.

Barbara: You mentioned that Street Pastors has plans to build a rehabilitation centre to assist some of our homeless. Can you share a bit more about that? What’s needed to make that become a reality?

Barry: Our work hasn’t gone unnoticed, therefore we have been offered assistance and then subsequently a donation to achieve this plan. The prominent idea is more than just a shelter. The collective plan is to promote a rehabilitation programme including counselling and light manufacturing.

We want to help people to rebuild their lives and resume their place and role in our society. The building itself should have all the amenities for men and women, to include a sports area, youth club, gardening facilities and more. As in most community projects, funding is always a challenge. We need additional assistance to get this project off the ground.

Barbara: Barry, I wish Street Pastors continued success and hope that others will decide to give a night of their time and energy every now and again. Any parting thoughts from you?

Barry: As we approach Father’s Day, a special warm thank you goes out to all fathers. Wear the badge proudly and make us all proud of you. Remember the words of Ephesians 6:6: “Obey them not only to win their favour when their eye is on you, but as slaves of Christ, doing the will of God from your heart.”