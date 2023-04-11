Ottos residents left homeless by Easter Sunday fire

- Advertisement -

Easter celebrations were cut short for some Ottos Newtown residents after a Sunday afternoon fire gutted their homes.

Officers at St John’s Fire Station were alerted to a blaze affecting two buildings – both owned by Enercida Lewis – shortly before 1pm on Easter Sunday.

An immediate response was made, said Fire Brigade spokesman Inspector Lester Bagot.

“On arrival at the scene, the fire crew found two buildings fully engulfed in flames,” he told Observer.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but both houses and their contents – which included important documents – were completely destroyed.

One building was occupied by Enercida Lewis along with Jose Lewis and Romeo Valentine, while the second was inhabited by Keyanna Benjamin and Rosa Webbe, Inspector Bagot said.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.