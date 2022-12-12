Ottos Coolers and Rebels get Division 2 wins in national basketball league

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ottos Coolers were dominant in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 competition on Saturday night, blowing away New Generation Slam by a 74-57 margin at the JSC basketball complex.

After being outscored 18-17 in the first quarter, Coolers took command of the game to lead the second quarter, scoring 16-13 before taking the third and fourth quarters by 20-11 and 21-15 margins to round off an overriding display.

Ishmael Palemo led the charge for Coolers with 19 points and 19 rebounds while Lincoln Weekes contributed with 17 points and four assists. Adrian Brown and Anjis Anthony were the top scorers for slam with nine and eight points respectively.

In the other Division 2 game contested Saturday, Rebels defeated Raeburn Generators United 60-49. Kirwan Peterson and Tyndale Telemaque each had 17 points for the victors. Peterson also picked up four rebounds and six assists.

Desmond Spencer was the only scorer of note for Raeburn Generators United with 17 points and 10 rebounds.