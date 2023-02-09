Ottos Comprehensive to launch sports week with packed calendar

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

The Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) will launch its first ever sports week on Friday with a mini parade and opening ceremony.

This is according to principal Foster Roberts, who said the parade will start at 9am and culminate with an opening ceremony and concert on the school’s compound.

“We want to move off from the House of Culture from Parliament Drive with assistance from the Royal Police Force marching band and we’re moving off in our different colours and so all of them will have their flags and their chants, marching over to the tune of or to the vibrations of the police band. We march our way all the way over to the school campus where we are going to have a short ceremony, and we should be having some motivational talks,” he said.

Friday’s events will mark the start of a week of sporting activities for the institution that will see students compete for their respective houses in an array of disciplines.

Roberts said that following Friday’s activities, students will assemble at the YASCO Sports Complex on Monday (February 13) where they will compete in their various house colours.

“So we will be starting off our week of activities with the day at YASCO where we do the field events and all of the track events. On Tuesday [February 14], we have introduced two new events. We have introduced sailing and cycling so our students will travel in the morning to the Sailing Academy where they will participate. We have a lot of boys that ride bikes and they have been haunting me for the past couple of years, and so we will just be utilising that route from American Road, along the Mary E Pigott route to the top of the road and then back up,” the principal said.

Following Monday’s activities, students will be treated to a fun day at the school’s compound where they will engage in various games while on Thursday, the competition moves to the YMCA for matches in volleyball, basketball and netball.

One member of the school’s sports committee and teacher, Sheriez Browne, reminded that the week of activities will cater for more than just sports and will present participants with an opportunity to showcase their talents in other areas.

“When we say sports week it’s not just about foot works but it is about mind, body and soul, so we are incorporating everything this year. Those who can cycle are going to cycle, those who can sail are going to sail, those who can dance will dance to the beat, and those who can’t move to the beat but can play hopscotch will do their thing,” she said.

The activities will break on February 17 as schools across the island observe the mid-term break. The celebrations culminate on February 20 with a prize-giving and celebration on the school’s compound.