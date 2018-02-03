Ottos Comprehensive receives picnic benches

Helping Others with Love (HOWL), yesterday, donated five picnic benches to the Ottos Comprehensive Secondary School.

The group’s public relations officer (PRO), Troy Mellanson, said that the group chose to donate benches so that students can have somewhere to relax, eat, socialise, read and do other activities.

President of the eleven-member group, Andre Leonards, explained: “We are a group of close friends that are like family or a brotherhood that have known each other for a long time. Most of us went to the Ottos Comprehensive school. We were raised together and one day came up with the idea to give back to the community.”

The school’s principal, Foster Roberts, in expressing appreciation for the donation, said that prior to the donation, the school had no sitting areas outside of the classrooms. Consequently, students ate in the classrooms.

He added that the benches will be another option where the students can do their school work.

 
