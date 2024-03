- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Ottos Comprehensive School (II) was victorious over the Island Academy (II) and PMS (I) in the male division of the Ministry of Sports Schools Volleyball Tournament.

Ottos Comprehensive first played Island Academy, triumphing with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-14 and 15-11.

They then played PMS (I) winning 19-25, 25-11 and 15-11.

In the female division, PMS scraped home a victory in a tightly fought contest as they won 25-23, 24-26 and 15-11.