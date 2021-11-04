Organisers promise another speed walking competition within months

By Neto Baptiste

Organisers of the increasingly popular speed walking competitions have hinted at a possible third instalment later this year or early 2022.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, former national cyclist and Olympian Patrick Spencer said participants are demanding more competitions as the event continues to grow in popularity.

“We thought of something for Boxing Day but we have a situation where two persons who want to definitely take part but they would be coming in a few days after so we may just do it that first Sunday in the new year but we will certainly let you know. This thing is really taking off more than I had bargained for, which I am happy for,” he said.

Sunday’s Release the Beast Speed Walk Competition put on by 5 AM Walkers and Just 5, covered 9.5 miles and took competitors on a route from Crab Hole Liquors in Piccadilly to Mega Distributors on American Road.

Azeba James and Brenda Williams were crowned male and female champions respectively. Spencer however sought to correct an error in the results as recorded following Sunday’s event.

“In the female category we had a little misunderstanding there where Leslie Henry was down as finishing second but there was a situation with the names but in the end, for the female category you had Miss Brenda Williams, she was first in a time of two hours, six minutes and 29 seconds; you had Miss Esther Samuel, she was second in two hours, seven minutes and 47 seconds and then you had Marie Fabian who was third so we apologise to Miss Leslie Henry for that little mix-up there,” he said.

James clocked one hour, 38 minutes and 42 seconds (1:38:42) to dominate the men’s category while Williams registered a time of two hours, seven minutes and 47 seconds (2:07:47) to lead the women’s competition.