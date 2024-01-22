Opposition plans to hold more ‘People’s Parliaments’ to circumvent govt’s parliamentary rush

Following the successful hosting of last week’s inaugural People’s Parliament, the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) Public Relations Officer, Damani Tabor, said the opposition could implement similar measures if the government continues to rush legislation through Parliament.

With a large number of their supporters in attendance at the event held at the Antigua Workers Union headquarters, Freedom Hall, the six UPP Members of Parliament along with the MP for Barbuda, Trevor Walker, made their presentations during the five-hour event, and attacked the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration for its fiscal measures.

Tabor said that the UPP could have “future sessions of the People’s Parliament as needed, because the government is always trying to rush debate and to stymie debate”.

“This government doesn’t like debate, but in the future, anytime debate has been stymied and we have a backlog of issues to meaningfully discuss, then we will call future editions of this event to speak directly to the people,” he added.

During last Thursday’s event, St Philip’s South MP Sherfield Bowen argued that, under the ABLP administration, normal parliamentary procedures have been dispensed with regularly under the guise of suspending sections of the Standing Orders.

“For this Parliament, for the entire year of 2023, all of the Bills have come under suspension of Standing Orders, which means the exception is now the rule and the rules are the exception.

“Now, how can that be when we are the lawmakers? If we are the lawmakers, and we make law and those rules become the exception … then we are rogue lawmakers,” Bowen argued.

Tabor said that the members of the opposition do not get the “time to prepare, apprise the public, hold town halls, bring the Bills to the public, before going back to Parliament”.

Meanwhile, the UPP plans to embark on a media blitz in the near future to highlight the speeches presented during the inaugural People’s Parliament.