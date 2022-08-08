Opposition party to launch new book documenting years of achievements

- Advertisement -

The United Progressive Party (UPP) will this week host a virtual launch of a book which it says highlights the party’s biggest successes over the years.

The book entitled ‘UPP’s Major Achievements’ will be made public and is billed as a complete record of the main opposition party’s policies, programmes and achievements.

It will feature a comprehensive account of the UPP’s track record of performance and legacy during its two terms in office from 2004 to 2014.

The party’s Public Relations Officer Senator Damani Tabor said, “The public is looking for leadership they can trust and believe them to deliver what they promised after the next election.

“So, the release of the UPP’s Major Achievements book further establishes our credibility to deliver what we are promising the people for the next election,” Tabor explained.

“Based on our successful track record – and, of course, we have all heard the popular saying that the best predictor of future behaviour is past performance – so, the launch of our accomplishments book underscores our credibility to deliver our promises that we are making to the people.”

He said the book was a joint collaboration between several members of the UPP, with both former and present leaders contributing data.

Tabor is confident that the book will help to boost the public’s confidence in the party’s capabilities.

“It is immensely helpful in letting the public understand that the UPP is credible and we deliver what we promise. Just take the topic of job creations — we have a track record of not only bringing successful investments here, but supporting the local business people,” he added.

The official launch will take place at 10am tomorrow at the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union headquarters on lower Newgate Street.