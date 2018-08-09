Opposition party critical about new immigration fees

August 9, 2018 Theresa Goodwin The Big Stories No comments

(Source: Google images)

The opposition United Progressive Party’s (UPP) spokesperson on Legal Affairs Leon Chaku Symister, has stated that it is the poor and vulnerable who will suffer from the recent increase in the structure of fees at the Immigration Department.

The new fees, approved by the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda in 2015, took effect on August 1.

“The government is taxing the people of this country left, right and centre. Those who had to pay Personal Income Tax which was abolished, they go home with their monies in their pockets. The poor people who need the services at the various government departments are being taxed into further poverty,” Symister said.

“The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party needs to take its hands out of poor people’s pocket,” he continued.

As per the new structure, a three-month extension for Caricom nationals now costs $150, up from $75. For non-Caricom nationals, the cost is now $300, up from $150. Work permit extensions for a year have increased to $150 for Caricom nationals and $300 for those outside of Caricom, up from $75 and $150 respectively.

For a resident certificate endorsement, the new cost is $2,000 for Caricom nationals and $3,500 for non-Caricom nationals. The certificate is valid for three years.

Caricom nationals applying for a student permit are now required to $150 instead of the usual $75, while non-Caricom nationals will pay $300 up from $150.

There are also new fees for Corporate Service, Travel Document and Research and Enquiry.

Earlier this month, Immigration officials noted that the new fee structure will bring Antigua and Barbuda in line with the costs associated with similar services in other Caribbean territories.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.