Opposition parties demand resignation of President Moise

Michel André, one of the spokespersons for the opposition coalition, said that the demonstration against the policies of the Moise administration will not stop despite the arrest over the last weekend of several supporters.

He said demonstrations will now take place on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and next week Tuesday to demand the resignation of President Moïse.

Members of the opposition parties, including several legislators, last weekend visited at least 40 demonstrators who were detained by police following yet another day of protest against the government’s 2018 national budget in several provisional towns and the capital.

André said that opposition parties were calling for the “immediate and unconditional” release of the demonstrators who are being held at the National Penitentiary, calling them political prisoners.

There have been several demonstrations against the measures contained in the budget that has been approved by both houses of Parliament.