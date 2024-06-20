Opposition Leader seeks clarity about proposed Super Yacht Facility at Fort James

- Advertisement -

Tahna Weston

[email protected]

Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Jamale Pringle is asking questions about the Super Yacht Facility which the prime minister announced would be constructed at Fort James.

Speaking on his radio station on June 15, Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced plans for this development which, he said, “will significantly enhance our yachting sector”.

He described the plan as one of the most exciting developments which will take place within Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector. It will reportedly be located on the eastern side of the fort and will combine luxury yachting with cultural and historical elements.

Browne said this project will not only provide the much-needed docking facilities for super yachts but the developers will also take advantage of the natural beauty of the area.

However, Opposition Leader Pringle said that this proposed development sounds like another “pie in the sky” undertaking.

“If you notice there was no mention of how many jobs are going to be created from this proposed investment. We have not heard who is the group behind this investment, no time was given when the project will be completed or started. [There was] no information about what concessions were offered, nothing of that sort,” Pringle said.

The opposition leader said that the Browne administration has, in the past, announced a number of projects which have failed to materialise in that area and even in other locations.

Pringle made mention of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines project announced about three years ago in which the cruise line was planning on opening its Royal Beach Club in Antigua near Fort James, along a half-mile stretch of beachfront.

In 2019, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda for the project, with an expected opening date in 2021.

The opposition MP said there has been an inability of the Browne government to deliver on promises.

“We must ask ourselves why it is if persons are coming to the fore with these ideas, how come we have not seen the materialisation of any of these projects,” Pringle said.

Browne also said the project is not solely about the docking facilities, but will also provide a holistic experience for visitors, which could result in longer stays and a higher spend with one of the best beaches and historical significance of the area.

According to the prime minister, the venture will create numerous entrepreneurial opportunities for residents as they would be able to set up shops and offer various services to tourists.

“This project is about creating jobs, boosting the local economy, and enhancing our tourism product. We aim to restore Fort James to its former glory, making it a focal point for tourists interested in history and culture. This will not only preserve our heritage but also create a unique attraction that sets us apart. Tourism will continue to be the main driver of our economy,” Browne, however, assured.

Fort James, which was built during the colonial era to guard St John’s Harbour, is one of the many forts built in Antigua and Barbuda by the British in the 18th century.

The fort is named after King James II of England.