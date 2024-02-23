Opposition Leader asks Governor General to revoke Thomas appointment as ABEC Chairman

Opposition Leader Jamale Pringle has written to Governor General Sir Rodney Williams requesting that he revoke the appointment of Arthur Thomas as Chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC).

The request was made on the ground that the requirement for consultation between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition was not met ahead of Thomas’ appointment, thereby breaching the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2001.

Last Friday, Sir Rodney administered an oath of office and presented an instrument of appointment under public seal appointing Ambassador Thomas.

However, MP Pringle told the Governor General, “I am fully satisfied that you subscribe to the rule of law and you will not condone any violation of the law.”

He has asked Sir Rodney to revoke the appointment, as it “is the right, proper, and just thing to do”.

“If you were not to so act, history will record that our Governor General acquiesced with the violation of the law,” MP Pringle concluded.

The Office of the Governor General confirmed to the UPP that it received the letter, which was dispatched yesterday.

Thomas was one of the directors in the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed in November 2022 amid a major fraud scandal.

Consequently, his position leading ABEC has not been without controversy.

Headquartered in the Bahamas and incorporated in Antigua, FTX was once the world’s third-largest crypto exchange. It was previously valued at US$32 billion but saw a stunning fall from grace after it emerged that the company was using depositors’ money to fund other businesses.