Opening of bars and clubs to be decided next week

Bar and club owners have been invited to a Zoom meeting with a sub-committee of Cabinet to discuss terms of re-opening next week.

Meanwhile, the reopening of dining-in service at restaurants will occur on Friday 15th October. All patrons entering and all staff are to be fully vaccinated.

There is a hefty fine for unvaccinated individuals who seek to be served within a restaurant. This fine will also apply to the restaurant for allowing unvaccinated people to be seated.

Cabinet says a hotline for reporting unvaccinated people entering bars, clubs and restaurants will be established

Eight additional CBH Inspectors, armed with printed tickets, will be on the look-out for those who may attempt to break the law.

Vigilance by the police is also promised.