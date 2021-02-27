Opening day of Covid-19 vaccination hotline records over 300 registrations

Spread the love













The Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Hotline established as part of the government’s education campaign to encourage to take the Covid-19 vaccine, registered 326 persons during the launch on Thursday.

The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm, also received approximately 350 calls, a release said.

“The team assisted persons who do not have the capacity to register online, and aided individuals who opted to use the registration portal. The dedicated registration team also addressed general questions on the vaccination process,” the communique added.

Meanwhile, vaccination of frontline workers is well underway as healthcare workers, members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, Immigration Officers, and frontline staff continue to be inoculated.

The government recently announced that 40,000 additional vaccines, a gift from the Government of India, are expected to arrive on the island on Sunday evening.

To ensure the general public is educated on the vaccine programme, the Covid-19 Vaccine Education committee has embarked on a vigorous education campaign which included a series of targeted zoom sessions with Dr Courtney Lewis, Dr Shivon Jarvis, and Dr George Mansoor.

According to Chair of the Education Committee, Dr Janelle Charles Williams, “Over 1,000 persons from key interest groups, education, tourism, statutory bodies, to include the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS), Social Security, Antigua Port Authority, Customs Division, Immigration Department, State Insurance Corporation, and religious leaders participated in the sessions.”

The education program also includes a dedicated information website, Public Service Announcements, social media campaigns, and media interviews with medical professionals.

To register for the Covid-19 vaccine, members of the public can call the Covid-19 Registration Hotline at 788-8299, 736-8298, 736-8295, and 736-8299 Monday- Friday 9am- 3pm or register online at www.vaccineantiguabarbuda.com.

The Covid-19 Registration Hotline is being managed by the Education Subcommittee of the National Coordinating Committee for the Covid-19 Vaccination programme.