Only two active Covid-19 cases remain

By Latrishka Thomas

Antigua and Barbuda now has only two laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases.

This, according to the information shared by the Ministry of Health.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also disclosed the sam on Saturday saying that the results of 34 tests sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) on Friday, revealed no new cases.

And of seven previously active cases, there are now only two active cases in the country.

“We have gotten back the results of 34 Covid tests, and of the 34 Covid tests, there were no new positive cases. There were actually five repeat tests that proved to be negative. So the seven that were outstanding; the seven positive tests they are down to two, so we only have two laboratory-confirmed cases at this time.”

“Those two individuals will be tested next week, and we are hoping that we can get the numbers down to zero,” he stated.

That means that a total of 88 persons have recovered from the virus.

To date, the total of confirmed cases recorded in the twin-island is 93, three of which resulted in death.

The last new positive result shared by the Health Ministry was a single case on August 2nd – and since then, there have been over 100 samples tested, between the laboratory at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre and CARPHA.

A total of 1602 persons have been tested overall.

The Ministry of Health continues to urge residents to be vigilant.