‘Only chance they would have of winning’ – CWI president brands ethics complaint as ‘wishful’ attempt to disqualify him

Cricket West Indies (CWI) incumbent, Ricky Skerritt, has dismissed threats from presidential candidate Anand Sanasie as part of a ‘hopeful’ strategy designed to disqualify him from seeking re-election.

Earlier this week, Sanasie admitted to beginning procedures to bring Skerritt before the CWI Ethics Committee. If the complaint is ignored at the regional level, the Guyana Cricket Board Secretary has not ruled out instructing his attorneys to bring the matter before the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sanasie has accused Skerritt of improper conduct after alleging that a meeting between the latter, other board members of CWI, and Guyana Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr was not only illegitimately convened, but that the decisions stemming from it, namely a quickly convened Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) election, were specifically designed to keep him off the ballot. Ramson Jr has flatly rejected the assertions.

In response, Skerritt painted Sanasie’s actions as more of a desperate ploy than anything else.

“He is creating an illusion that somehow I will be disqualified from the election,” Skerritt told Sports Grill.

“It is his dream and his hope that I will be disqualified from the election because it is the only chance they would ever have of winning,” he added.

The CWI presidential elections are set to take place this Sunday. (www.sportsmax.tv)