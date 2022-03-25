Online seminar aims to show young professionals how to survive ‘toxic world’

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A local NGO geared towards professional development in Antigua and Barbuda has announced its first virtual workshop.

The Nolan Hue Foundation’s event – dubbed “Surviving The Toxic World” – is aimed at professionals interested in learning about professional and personal improvement strategies while networking with counterparts across the Caribbean.

In a release, the organisation says it strongly believes that the power of knowledge and networking are essential tools for success.

“The Nolan Hue Foundation is a youth-focused organisation which strives to positively change the productive landscape of Antigua and Barbuda, through the empowerment of people,” it said.

“Our goal is to help young people reach their full potential by providing professional development opportunities that inspire them to improve their personal and professional standards.”

The virtual workshop has been created to offer continuous education and knowledge in three areas of life the group believes all professionals need – ‘Mental Motivation and Wellness’ by Jovan Glasgow, ‘Entrepreneurship and the New World of Work’ by Andre Cleghorn, and ‘The Future of Money’ by Jade Duncan.

This workshop will also serve as a fundraiser for the organisation’s flagship annual Youth Empowerment Retreat – a three-day, two-night transformational learning experience that fosters the development of future young leaders.

To register for the “Surviving The Toxic World” workshop on March 30, visit www.nolanhue.com. The cost is $65 for one person, $55 each for groups of three people, and $50 each for groups of five people.

All participants will gain an opportunity to be a part of future networking events hosted by the organisation and will obtain an Empowerment Certification.