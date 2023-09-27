Ongoing talks between Swimming Federation and architectural team blamed for delaying aquatic centre

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Ongoing dialogue between the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation (ABSF) and architects over requested changes to both the layout and size of the proposed aquatic centre at Tomlinson’s continues to be the major factor hindering its commencement.

This is according to Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew, who said the federation has asked for a number of changes to the layout since the project was announced late in 2022.

“They’ve said — and this is the swimming association — they want to do a feasibility plan to look at the maintenance of it and so forth and so to the caller, I understand your frustration, but this is not about not taking anyone serious or we’re jumping all over the place. The conversation between the swimming association and the architectural team within the government continues and changes continue to be made to what exactly the swimming association wants,” he said.

Government broke ground at the proposed site for the project back in December 2022 but there has been no physical progress since then.

Matthew, who was speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show at the time, said that following a change in executive within the swimming federation in March this year, the sport’s new leadership had a different perspective as to what was really needed.

“Initially, the plan was actually to do a 50 meters pool, but it was the swimming association executive who, citing that very issue of exponential cost, recommended a 25 meters pool. In fact, I recall that when I took the matter to Cabinet there were certain members who were totally disagreeing with a 25 meters pool, and I fought vigorously for the 25 meters pool given that was what the swimming association said they wanted.

“Having had a change in executive, the new executive had indicated they believe a 50 meters pool is what is required and what they want, and so we said if this is what you want then no problem,” the minister said.

The original layout of the aquatic centre was tipped to feature a 25-meter 10-lane competition pool with a warm-up pool, a gym, two spectator stands with a 600-person capacity, and facilities for both male and female competitors.

(From left) Director of Education Clare Browne, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, then president of the Antigua and Barbuda Swimming Federation Dr Derek Marshall, and then St George MP Dean Jonas attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the aquatic centre in December last year