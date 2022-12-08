One-week delay in committal hearing of alleged supermarket robbers

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A trio who allegedly attempted to kill a 57-year-old woman while carrying out a robbery during the summer may find their case being referred to the High Court next week.

Jaquan Teague of Fort Road, Irannie Grant and Neil Mitchell, both of Parham, reportedly carried out the robbery at a superette in Parham on July 15 and, in the process, shot and injured Claudette Edwards.

They are also said to have robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money.

Grant and Mitchell were charged in connection with the offence on July 21 and were remanded at their first court appearance the next day.

It wasn’t until about a week later that Teague was arrested and charged after he surrendered to the police.

All three men are now behind bars, on remand, with three serious charges hanging over their heads – attempted murder, shooting with intent, and robbery.

Their committal hearing has since been pushed back several times and yesterday it was again adjourned until December 14.