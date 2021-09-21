29.9 C
One vaccinated person among September covid deaths

A stock photo of a Nurse preparing a vaccination

One of the 15 people to have died this month after testing positive for Covid-19 had been vaccinated against the virus, sources have told Observer.

The remaining 14 are said to have been unvaccinated.

Globally, health workers have said that unvaccinated people are more likely to develop serious symptoms and die from covid-19.

New studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

September has already been the deadliest month for the coronavirus since it was first detected in the country in March last year.

On Sunday, a 45-year-old man and a 63-year-old man became the latest to die with the illness.

They both – along with several others of the 15 – are said to have had underlying health conditions. This month’s devastating death rate equates to one in every 33 hours.

The youngest to lose their life this month after testing positive for the virus was just 25 years old.

Doctors have continued to appeal to the public to abide by Covid safety rules to curtail further spread. They include wearing facemasks, practicing social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated.

The most recent statistics available – released last Friday – show around 37,000 people in the country to have taken two doses of a Covid jab.

There is said to have been a significant uptick in the last few days following an announcement by Cabinet of a mandatory vaccine policy for government workers.

Persons line up to take vaccine at the AUA

