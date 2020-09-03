One of the nation’s homeless tells his story

Everyone has a story to tell, including the homeless whom many tend to pass on the streets with hardly a second glance or thought. One such is Kelroy Curtis Samuels who shared his story with Observer yesterday. (Photo by Shahein Fitzpatrick)

Spread the love













Story and photos by, Shahein Fitzpatrick

Many pass by homeless people daily, but only a few will wonder how they became homeless.

Yesterday a homeless man Kelroy Curtis Samuels shared a small portion of his story.

Samuels told Observer that he moved to America when he was 13 years old with his mom and lived in the Bronx, including other parts of that country.

Samuels went on to share that he was only supposed to stay in the US for six months but his mother died and he ended up staying there for 19 years.

As a result of over staying in that country, he was deported to Antigua in 2009.

The 43-year-old shared that as a child he wasn’t aware or had any knowledge that a person can overstay their visit in a country that requires a visa.

He shared that he was only a child and therefore had no knowledge of that type of information.

When asked about his parents, Samuels shared, that his mother is dead, he did not share whether or not his father is alive, nor did he go into detail about his relatives.

When asked what he does to survive and make money, Samuels said, “I go to persons in the work offices and ask them to wash their cars”

He uses the money he earns to purchase food, he added.

“Outside I am sleeping,” he said.

“If someone doesn’t come and say move, you can’t be here, I talk to them and let them know why I am here and not inside

He added, “I wouldn’t be disrespectful if someone said I can’t be there. I would move and try to talk to them and let them know it’s not a problem.”