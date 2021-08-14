One of Bruce Greenaway’s murder accused receives bail

One of the four law enforcement officers accused of murdering Bruce Greenaway was granted bail on Friday morning in the High Court.

Armal Warner, a soldier attached to the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) was the first to be granted bail by Justice Colin Williams in the sum of $40,000 with no cash component.

Warner who is represented by Attorney Andrew O’ Kola must provide two sureties who have property valued at least $40,000.

He was also ordered to sign in at the nearest police station once per week, surrender his travel documents and inform the court before he relocates to a different address.

The accused would also forfeit his bail if he commits any other offence.

Jason Modeste, a police officer, along with three members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force – Shakiel Thomas, Warner, and Aliyah Martin, are believed to have strangled the Falmouth man sometime in April.

Greenaway’s lifeless body was found at Indian Creek on April 13, a few days after his family reported him missing.

Warner and his fellow defence force soldier, Martin, had already applied for bail in late June 2020 but were denied by Justice Iain Morley.

Thomas made his attempt in early July 2020 but he, too, was unsuccessful, while the final co-accused in the matter –Modeste –applied later on but was denied by the same Judge.

O’Kola represents both Warner and Thomas, Wendel Robinson represents Modeste, and Lawrence Daniels is Martin’s lawyer.