One new Covid-19 case

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 19th December 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Saturday 19th December 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twelve samples were processed at Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) which increased the pending results from ninety-six to one hundred and eight.

All twelve samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Of the ninety-six samples processed by MSJMC, ninety-five were negative and one positive. The single positive case was imported.

Meanwhile, two new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and forty-three.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and fifty-three (153); which is inclusive of five (5) active cases.