One new Covid-19 case confirmed

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 30th 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Friday 30th October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, thirteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory and fifty-three by CARPHA which increased the pending results from fifty-three to sixty-six.

*Please note there was an error in yesterday’s pending column. The correct figure is fifty-three pending and not fifty-two

All thirteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the fifty-three samples processed by CARPHA, forty-eight were negative and five positive. Four of the positives were repeat tests.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seventeen.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and twenty-eight (128) with eight (8) active cases. The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.