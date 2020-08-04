One new case of Covid-19

Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Mount St. John’s Medical Center have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of August 2nd 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Friday 31st July 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, an additional eleven samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s (MSJMC) Laboratory which would have increased the pending results from fifty-one to sixty-two.

Of the sixty-two samples tested, CARPHA’s results showed fifty negative and one positive while MSJMC had eleven negative.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-two of which there are eight new recovered cases bringing the total number of recovered cases to seventy-five and active cases to fourteen. The total deaths recorded to date remains at three.

Meanwhile, twenty-eight samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.