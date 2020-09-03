One new case of Covid-19

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 1st September, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Tuesday 1st September, 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, nineteen samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from thirty-one to fifty.

All nineteen samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirty-one samples sent to CARPHA, one returned positive, twenty-nine were negative and one was voided. The single positive case has a recent travel history.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-five with one active case.

Meanwhile, nine samples were sent to CARPHA earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.