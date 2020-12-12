One more coronavirus case

Spread the love













One new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda. The Ministry of Health’s latest dashboard issued yesterday revealed the new laboratory-confirmed case, bringing the number of active cases currently in the country to five. One person remains in hospital.

Mount St John’s Medical Centre processed 109 samples in its most recent batch, of which all but one were negative.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 147 people are recorded in the twin island nation as having contracted the virus. There have been four deaths.

Up to print time last night, there were nine people in government quarantine facilities and 463 in self-quarantine.