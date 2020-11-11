One more charge for man accused of attempted murder

Spread the love













A man accused of attempting to murder a woman and two children with a cutlass, has been slapped with an additional charge.

Thirty-one-year-old Jared Robinson was charged with attempted murder and malicious damage earlier this year.

On April 11, he allegedly attacked his 14-year-old cousin, along with an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory.

On Wednesday, the case against Robinson was called in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, to possibly be committed to the High Court.

However, the prosecution informed the Court that the Director of Public Prosecutions instructed them to add a new charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charge was added and the matter was adjourned for committal on January 27.