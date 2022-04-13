One man fined for cocaine possession, another for weed treats

By Latrishka Thomas

A Bolans man must pay the state $750 after he was found with four grams of cocaine on his person while at a popular Sunday lime at Shirley Heights.

At around 6.30pm on April 10, Odell Murray was sitting on a bench at the historical site overlooking English Harbour and was acting suspiciously which prompted police officers to approach him.

They told him they suspected he was in possession of the controlled drug, cannabis, but after he allowed them to search him, they found cocaine instead.

The four grams of cocaine in a transparent plastic bag was said to be worth $140.

Murray admitted to possession with intent to transfer and possession of the drug when he appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday.

He was fined $750 for the former charge but was reprimanded and discharged for the latter.

The defendant was ordered to pay half of the fine forthwith and the rest by April 22 or face six months’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Jarel Phillip was slapped with an $11,500 fine for possession of 487 grams of cannabis, 19 weed brownies, and 40 cannabis gummies.

He admitted to possession and possession with intent to transfer the aforementioned items when he came before the same magistrate.

Phillip’s home was searched on April 8 when the police showed up with a search warrant.

They found the weed treats in the refrigerator, and the cannabis in his toilet bowl and bathroom floor.

The cannabis itself is said to be worth $4,870, the brownies $380, and the gummies $475.

He was ordered to pay $1,000 forthwith, $2,000 in a week and the rest by August 15.

If he fails to pay the monies on time, he will spend eight months behind bars.