One found, one still missing

The Humane Society was contacted recently by a kind young woman, Katecia Thompson, who was worried about a young dog in a commercial yard on Factory Road close to where she was working. The dog appeared to be lost or abandoned and Katecia had started to feed it and give it water. She asked Dog Control Officers to help her but was told that although the dog was located within walking distance of their office, they were unable to assist and directed her to call the Humane Society.

Humane Society officers went out to investigate, planning to try to capture the dog and take it to the Humane Society’s shelter in Bethesda but before they could do so they had the good fortune of getting a call from someone who was potentially the dog’s owner. A photo of the dog was taken and sent to the caller who immediately identified the dog as hers. She had been looking for her dog since her yard had flooded out during the recent heavy rains. The Humane Society officers picked up the dog’s owner and brought her to the dog, witnessing a very joyful reunion.

This is Skye, the dog that has been rescued:

However, a second dog is missing from the same home. This second dog is larger than Skye but with the same fluffy tail and is brown with white paws and neck. If you have seen this dog, please contact the Humane Society at 461-4957 as soon as possible so this family can be reunited!

As Skye’s owner has been reminded, following the law and microchipping and registering dogs can result in a much quicker return home when they are lost. Owner identification is immediate leading to less worry to owners and less stress to the dogs. The Humane Society is the DRCA’s Registration Agent. Please contact us at 461-4957 to make arrangements to have your dog registered.

