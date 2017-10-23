One brother remains in custody for gun and drugs

The police will be proceeding with charges against only one of the five brothers who they arrested Friday for possession of drugs, a gun and ammunition which were both unlicensed.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, of the police’s Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) department, said lawmen will be filing charges against Akeem Daawuud, while his siblings have already been released from custody. Akeem is 23 years old.

According to a statement from the police Friday, his brothers are 29-year-old Vandross Daawuud, 25-year-old Jelani Daawuud, 22-year-old Amir Daawuud and 19-year-old Keeshun Daawuud.

It was during the early hours of Friday morning, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), swooped down on the home the Potters family occupied.

The police said they found a Cobra .380 pistol along with seven matching rounds of ammunition, 214 grams of cannabis, five Ecstasy tablets and an undisclosed sum of money among other items.