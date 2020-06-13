One and two cent coins out of circulation from June 30

Spread the love













After June 30, the public will not be able to use the one and two-cent coins to pay for goods and services, as they will no longer be legal tender.

And as the deadline for the withdrawal is slowly approaching, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is reminding the public to spend, or take the coins to their commercial banks and exchange them for face value or deposit them to their accounts.

In July 2015, the ECCB announced that it was withdrawing the one and two-cent coins from circulation and that the public had five years to use those coins.

As stated in a press release, Acting Director of the Currency Management Department, Rosbert Humphrey, said that “the public can spend the coins and businesses can accept them up until 30 June”.

He, however, advises that, “as the intention is to pull the coins from circulation, businesses are not to issue the coins as change”.