ONDCP offices closed amid virus contagion fears

The Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) yesterday became the latest organisation to close its doors due to possible Covid-19 exposure at its Camp Blizzard headquarters.

A work from home policy has been instituted until employees are cleared to return to work. The agency said it will conduct a full sanitisation of the premises.

“While operations and enforcement duties continue, we will advise of the resumption of office hours in due course,” a statement said.

“The ONDCP encourages all members of the public to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols implemented by the government of Antigua and Barbuda. We regret any inconvenience caused as the ONDCP continues to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of its officers, members and visitors,” it added.

Members of the public can report suspicious or criminal activity by emailing [email protected] or calling 464-0345. Visit www.ondcp.gov.ag for more information.