O’Marde supports Caricom collaboration on Black History Month

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Well-known cultural expert Dorbrene O’Marde is supporting calls by a group of young nationals for Caricom countries to collaborate to commemorate Black History Month by way of a regional event.

A group of university students used social media to make the suggestion recently.

O’Marde, chairman of the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission, believes the idea is a good one, “considering the rich history that we have and share as Caribbean countries”.

He pointed out, however, that the countries would have to work together equitably and avoid any disharmony.

“I have no objection whatsoever to any activity that is going to promote the knowledge and interpretation of that history.

“My only reservation is how the idea is going to be implemented. It should not be boiled down essentially to who invested what and who did what,” he said.

O’Marde continued that, once the idea promotes the wide interpretation and the importance of history, he “will gladly even take part in it”.

He said it appears that Black History Month is still being largely recognised across the region with the same levels of interest as in the past.

“I haven’t seen any lessening or deterioration in the levels across the region that is associated with Black History Month. I hear say, however, of a rejection of it as being a Black American thing,” he told Observer.

Antigua and Barbuda joins the United States and other parts of the world in celebrating Black History Month each February.

Black History Month is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month.

It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.