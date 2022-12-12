Old Road stun Grenades as Aston Villa get another win in Premier Division football

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Old Road FC stunned neighbours Grenades FC in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Premier Division competition on Saturday night, claiming a one-nil victory at the FA’s technical center on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway.

Christhian Hereira scored the lone goal of the feature contest in a double-header, hitting the back of the net in minute 66 when he ran onto a through ball just inside the area to slip his effort past the advancing Grenades custodian.

The victory for Old Road comes one week after their exciting draw against SAP, while the loss was Grenades’ first after three weeks of play.

In the day’s opening fixture, FC Aston Villa followed up their 2-0 triumph over Parham last week with a 3-2 victory over Empire FC.

Eroy Gonsalves put Villa ahead in minute 22 before Joshua Ferdinand stretched the Villa men’s lead seven minutes later. Jaheim Ferron made it 3-0 before the end of the first half with a 35th minute strike.

Rakeem Joseph scored both goals for Empire, netting in minutes 40 and 48.