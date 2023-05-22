Old Road, Stingers and Flyballers shoot to victory in local netball

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Old Road, Defante Stingers B and Flyballers as the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) National League continued on Saturday at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In what was the opening match of the evening line-up, Old Road defeated Defante Stingers 20-15 in the B Division. For Old Road, Joy Shaw sank 16 from 28 attempts while Jadeijah Alexander picked up four of seven attempts. For Defante, goal shoot Deniah Henry hit seven of 15 attempts while Ijahne Isidore picked up eight of her 11 attempts.

Meanwhile, Defante Stingers B defeated Eastside Stingers by a 22-14 margin. The victors were led by goal shoot Zhanira Pereira with 12 of 27 attempts while Jahika Pascal picked up 10 of her 23 tries. For Eastside, Te’kiah Minott netted eight from 26 attempts while Sonya Drew scored six of her 19 attempts.

Also on Saturday, Old Road B won by default over Black Lightning.

Meanwhile, Flyballers defeated Assassins 19-17 when they clashed in the Mixed Division.

For Flyballers, Randy Frederick sank 14 from 21 attempts while DeAndre Harris scored five of eight attempts. For Assassins, goal shoot Sanchez Martin hit 4 of 15 attempts while Carl Kirby picked up 13 of his 18 attempts.