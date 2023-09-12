Old Road residents want answers over massive land clearing

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

An excavator has been ploughing through the bushes in Old Road, clearing miles of land and causing concern among residents.

Leonard Jackson, a fisherman who says he has an interest in the environment, told Observer that clearing has been taking place for just over two weeks.

“My concern is the dumping of the mangrove swamp and the excavation that is taking place in the hill,” he said.

He is also concerned that the run-off from the excavation work could damage the mangrove swamp that is almost two miles long and ends at Carlisle Bay.

“The silt that comes from the wash water will more or less go straight to the pond and it would just fill up in a shorter time than nature would let happen,” Jackson explained, emphasising the potential rapid ecological disruption.

Soil used to backfill an area where the swamp once existed An old stone house bulldozed during the clearing Overhead shot of the mangrove swamp Leonard Jackson, fisherman

Mangroves act as a natural barrier, protecting coastlines from erosion, storm surges, and tsunamis. Their complex root systems trap sediments and stabilise shorelines, reducing the impact of waves and floods.

Residents in the area have not heard from the owner of the land or the developer but came across the clearing during their daily runs.

Jackson said residents are eager to know what the plan is for the area and whether the developers have done an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to understand any long-term damage.

“It is also a concern of residents that is living somewhat close to the swamp and if we have a backup. Based on what they’re doing now, if they block the entrance of the swamp to the sea, we will definitely have a problem when we have heavy rain,” he said.

According to Jackson, a variety of birds and fish live in the swamp. He is afraid that these creatures may die since the waterway joining the swamp and the sea was back-filled.

Based on his knowledge of the matter, the fisherman said the land is owned by a family with Antiguan roots but they are unclear how much of the land belongs to the family and how much is crown land.