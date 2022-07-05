Old Road Primary Principal ‘extremely proud’ of Grade Six achievements

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight



Principal of the Old Road Primary School Ryona Joseph says she was “extremely proud” but not surprised by the school’s accomplishments in the recent Grade Six National Assessment.

The round south institution had more students among the top 100 performers in this year’s exams than any other public school; four girls and one boy made the coveted list.

The school’s highest ranked pupil was Kezia Thomas who finished sixth overall, making her the top public school student on the list.

“Well, I must say I was extremely impressed with the effort from these children,” Joseph said. “Not surprised though about Kezia because she is naturally gifted and very intrinsically motivated so we anticipated very good results.

“Those other four who made the top 100; we expected them to do well also. They have the right attitude. They have an attitude for success and as I normally say to them on a day-to-day basis, it is your attitude not your aptitude that determines your altitude.

“So, we basically anticipated this sort of result and we are really pleased. I am really pleased,” Joseph explained.

She said a “collaborative effort” between the children, teachers and parents had helped produce the results.

“First of all, we want to give a high note of praise to our Heavenly Father for keeping these children protected, especially throughout the pandemic.

“I would say our success was a collaborative effort on the part of the teachers who worked extremely hard, the students who pushed themselves and the parents who were very, very supportive.

“I would say a lot of hard work was put in and many extra hours was spent before classes, during classes and also after classes.

“So, as the saying goes, hard work pays off and I think this was a result of that,” Joseph added.

Nadalia Seraphim was ranked 61st on the list, Calisse Simon 70th on the list, Leyah Bright 76th and the school’s lone male, Kajahry Browne, was 99th.