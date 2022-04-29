Old Road hoist Village League Netball trophy with unbeaten record

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

Wadadli Events Old Road were crowned champions in the Female B Division of the Kes Imports Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) Village League on Wednesday night.

The ladies in orange defeated Spencer’s All Saints United 2 — 27-25 — in the feature match of the double header evening at the YMCA Sports Complex.

It was a highly competitive match with both teams trading points and taking the lead several times in the encounter, but it would be the team from round south who would get the edge over All Saints to finish unbeaten, and as the 2022 champions.

Tassia Luke led the charge for her team, banking 23 of her 26 attempts.

She was assisted by Anajae Simon who netted a perfect four of four.

All Saints’ Kika Josiah scored 18 of 29 in a losing effort, while teammate Aniyah Simon made seven from 12.

Following their championship win, two senior players for the team, Zenita Browne and Anajae Simon spoke with this newsroom.

Browne shared her excitement over the win.

“I’m feeling real good. It was a tough game but we came victorious,” she said.

Simon spoke to her team’s demeanor to end the season unbeaten.

“It says a lot about my team. I think that the game was tough. They played well but we came and put our head in the game and we decided that we were going to take the championship,” she added.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that night, All Saints United 3 defeated Ovals Flyballers Uprising, 12-10.

Alaina Elvin was the top scorer for the victors by scoring eight of her 22 attempts. Teammate, Attisha Thomas netted four from eight, while for Ovals, Mary Jane Grant made five from nine and Danica Carlton four from 10.