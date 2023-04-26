Old Road get close win over 300, Rockets blow away Clippers in softball cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

In what was the closest contested match over the weekend, Old Road edged 300 by just one run in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) Caribbean Alliance Insurance-sponsored 30 overs competition.

Playing in Jennings, Old Road won the toss and opted to bat, raising 187 for eight from 24 overs. Vincie Bowen led the way for Old Road with 71 while Julian Joseph chipped in with 45. Veston Lewis and Denfield Weatherhead were the pick of the bowlers for the opposition, claiming 3 for 40 and 3 for 50 respectively.

In reply, 300 fell just short of the mark at 186 for four in 24 overs. Justin Pereira hit a top score of 73 while Molvin James hit 34 not out. Matthew Miller picked up three wickets for 48 runs in his four overs bowling for Old Road.

Meanwhile, there was a huge victory for Bullets as they beat Sisserou by 153 runs at Powells.

Bullets amassed 206 for four from 26 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat with Bernel Peterson hitting a top-score of 61 and Morrison Browne making 48. Ernest Sergenton (2/25) and Vishal Gobin (2/44) were the pick of the bowlers for the opposition.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Sisserou could only get to 59 all out in 15 overs. Andra Samuel did the damage with the ball for Bullets, claiming three wickets for 16 runs in four overs. There were two wickets each for Johnson Charles (2/2) and Browne (2/16).

Flyers (pictured) beat Potters Uprising by eight wickets

In the other 30 overs match contested Sunday, Buckley’s 3J’s defeated Strictly Business by six runs.

There was action as well in the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union 15 overs women’s competition with Jennings Rockets eclipsing Clippers by nine wickets.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat did not work in Clippers’ favour as they were restricted to just 66 for eight in their 15 overs.

Patara Francis and Chemique Benjamin were best with the ball for the fielding team, claiming two wickets for seven runs and two wickets for 15 runs respectively.

In their chase, Rockets easily powered their way to 67 for one from eight overs. Kuskana David top-scored with 27 not out with Benjamin making 18 not out.

Still in the women’s category, Flyers beat Potters Uprising by eight wickets.

Batting first, Potters made 96 for two in 13.2 overs with a top score of 33 from veteran Nolia Elvin. Monique Titus picked up four wickets for 13 runs bowling for Flyers.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Flyers reached their target at 96 for two from 13.2 overs. Makada Samuel top-scored with 37 while Robinetta Burton was not out on 30.

In the other women’s contest on Sunday, Enforcers beat Bullets by five wickets.