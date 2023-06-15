Old Road dominate two divisions while Assassins claim top tier of national netball competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Old Road emerged winners in two of four divisions contested during this year’s national netball league put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA).

The round south ladies dominated both the B Division and the 16 & Under Division, while Assassins claimed the A Division and John Hughes Flyers won the Mixed Division.

In the B Division, Curtain Bluff Old Road amassed 15 points to finish atop the four-team standings with SW Electronics Black Lightning finishing second with 10 points. Defante Stingers were third with five points while East Side Stingers failed to get off the mark, finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile Old Road, sponsored by Wadadli Events, dominated the 16 & Under category, amassing 10 points at the top of the standings. Defante Stingers were second with five points while SW Electronics Black Lightning failed to get off the mark.

The A Division, the association’s top tier, was dominated by Assassins with 30 points while John Hughes Flyers finished second with 20 points. SW Electronics finished third with 10 points and Cuties Vent TV Studio Flyballers finished at the bottom of the standings without a point.

Action in the Mixed Division was dominated by John Hughes Flyers who amassed 25 points with Assassins a close second with 20 points. Go To Enterprises Flyballers finished third with 10 points while SW Electronics Black Lightning finished at the bottom of the standings with five points.

The netball association is yet to set a date for its awards and presentation ceremony.