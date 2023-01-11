Old Road and Young Lions record wins in local football action

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Old Road FC found themselves in the winner’s circle on Monday evening after facing off against Cedar Grove Bluejays FC in their Antigua Premier League (APL) encounter.

The round south team defeated Cedar Grove FC 3-1 in the lone APL match-up on Monday.

Janathan Shoy got the ball rolling for the victors, finding the back of the net in the 13th minute of play.

The onslaught of goals continued for Old Road with strikes in minute 31 by Stefan Smith and Raheem Deterville in minute 40.

Cedar Grove, however, got one back as Jahmali Peterson scored in the 66th minute.

Meanwhile, in the lone First Division match played that day, Young Lions edged out Lion Hill FC 1-0.

A penalty kick from Xavier Joseph in the 89th minute was the deciding factor.

The agony for Lion Hill did not stop there as Javaughn Adams was issued a red card for insulting and abusive language.