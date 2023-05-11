Ojays keep unbeaten Division One basketball record intact

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Oval Ojays kept their perfect record in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division intact with a 76-47 triumph over the struggling Braves Basketball when they met at the JSC basketball complex on Tuesday night.

Playing in what was the one contest on the night, Ovals were dominant in three of the four quarters, outscoring Braves 28-16 in the first, 21-15 in the second and 20-7 in the third quarter. Braves claimed the fourth and final quarter by a 9-7 margin but it was not enough to save them from a second straight defeat in as many matches.

Kareem Edwards led the charge for Ovals with 16 points on seven of 15 shooting. He was supported by Joshua Minner who sank 14 points, while Troy Vasco added 12 points and eight rebounds. There were 11 points each for Tavarus Benta and Alexis Jackson. Jackson also had a game high of 15 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Shaheim Omarde top-scored for Braves with 10 points, while Damian Floyd scored nine points off the bench.

The win was Ovals’ third as they sit at the top of the standings with six points, while Braves are yet to get off the mark after two showings. Braves sit at the bottom of the standings.