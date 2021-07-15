26.3 C
O’Garro welcomes NACAC silver after predicted fourth place finish

Triple jumper Taeco O’Garro.

By Neto Baptiste

Triple jumper and NACAC silver medallist, Taeco O’Garro, has described the recently ended championships as tough, but said knowing his competition was a major plus in his silver medal performance.

“The competition was actually good. I saw a lot of familiar faces, so the people I jumped against were people I met before like maybe three years back and have consistently met at different meets. It was stiff going in because I was seeded to place fourth but I ended up with silver, so that’s good,” he said. 

O’Garro, competing in the under-23 men’s category of the triple jump on Friday, cleared 15.41 meters to win silver in the event. Barbados’ Jonathan Miller won gold with a leap of 16.00 meters with his countryman Jadon Brom picking up silver with a distance of 15.12 meters.

The athlete, however, finished fourth in the long jump on Sunday with a distance of 7.01 meters.

“Firstly, the competition was postponed from the Saturday to the Sunday because of weather and then when we went out on the Sunday I felt a nagging in my ankle but it wasn’t as tough [bad]. After I did the jump that placed me fourth, that’s when the nagging really got worse and I had to ease back but I still think I did good,” O’Garro said.

In the men’s under-18 sprint event, Ajani Daley claimed silver with a time of 10.68 seconds over 100 meters while Joella Lloyd clocked 11.70 seconds to win 100 meters bronze in the under-23 category. Lloyd also won silver in the 200 event.

