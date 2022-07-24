O’Garro Elated At Being Selected To First Commonwealth Games

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

National triple jumper Taeco O’Garro says that it was a great feeling for him when he found out that he is one of several athletes selected for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It feels good to be selected for my first Commonwealth team. This is my biggest competition ever besides World Juniors. I have represented the country on a lot of levels already. I have been to Carifta, to World Juniors, to OECS and multiple meets, but this one takes the cake. I feel happy. I feel happy to be selected because I could have just not made the cut and I appreciate that, and that goes to show that when they think about selecting somebody that my name was at the top bunch of the pack, and I appreciate that. I am very happy and I hope to represent the country proudly and do my best at the games,” O’Garro said.

O’Garro joins a 13-member team to the major iinternational event where Antigua and Barbuda will compete in track & field, swimming, cycling and boxing.

He told this newsroom that he is hoping to have a good showing at the event.

“My expectations for these games are to make the finals, to record a personal best over 16 meters and hopefully get a medal. I really do want to medal, I would love to get a medal, but my expectations right now are to make the finals and get a new PB,” he added.

Sprinters, Cejhae Greene and Joella Lloyd headline the twin island’s selections.

Also included in the squad are swimmers, Stefano Mitchell, Ethan Stubbs-Green, Jadon Wuilliez and Olivia Fuller, while Wayne Mitchell will travel as the swimming official.

For track & field, Darion Skerritt and Kalique St Jean will join Greene, Lloyd and O’Garro at the games.

They will be coached by Evans Jones.

Two boxers — Pan American bronze medallist, Alston Ryan and his sister Kagra Ryan — will compete in the men’s and women’s division of the event.

Alston will fight in the light welterweight while Kagra will box in the middleweight division. Their boxing coach will be their father, Ralston Ryan.

Rounding off the selections are cyclists Jyme Bridges Jr and Conor Delanbanque, with the president of the cycling federation, St Clair Williams, accompanying them.

Keston Daley will travel as the physiotherapist.

The CGA President Hon E P Chet Greene, Secretary General Cliff Williams and Treasurer Yolanda Samuel, will also be attending the Games and the General Assembly slated to take place on July 26 at the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, England.

The ABCGA Board selected Joel Rayne as the Chef de Mission.

He will be ably assisted by Team Manager/Chaperone Karen Joseph, while Office Assistant Ti-Anna Harris will attend as Administrative Assistant.

The team is scheduled to depart Antigua and Barbuda and the United States of America on July 26 and return on August 9.