Friday, 09 July, 2021
O’Garro, Daley And Lloyd Get Early Medals At NACAC Championships

KNOXVILLE, TN - April 09, 2021 - Joella Lloyd of the Tennessee Volunteers during day 2 of the 53rd Tennessee Relays at Tom Black Track At LaPorte Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

By Neto Baptiste


There were silver medals for triple jumper Taeco O’Garro and men’s sprinter Ajarni Daley while Olympics bound female sprinter Joella Lloyd captured bonze on day one of the North American Central American & Caribbean Championships (NACAC) being held in San Jose, Costa Rica.


O’Garro, competing in the under-23 men’s category, cleared 15.41 meters to win silver in his event.

Barbados’ Jonathan Miller won gold with a leap of 16.00 meters with his countryman Jadon Brom picking up silver with a distance of 15.12 meters.


Meanwhile in the men’s under-18 sprint event, Daley claimed silver with a time of 10.68 seconds over 100 meters. He was bettered only by Jamaica’s Alicke Cranston who registered 10.42 seconds. St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Kyle Lawrence was third with a time of 10.71 seconds.


There was success as well for Lloyd on Friday, as she clocked 11.70 seconds to win 100 meters bronze in the under-23 category.


The Antiguan, who is set to represent the twin island state at the Tokyo Olympics starting July 23, was beaten to the line by Camille Rutherford from the Bahamas who clocked 11.36 seconds to take the gold medal, while Leah Bertrand of Trinidad and Tobago grabbed silver in a time of 11.70 seconds.

Previous articleTeen appears in court on wounding charge
Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

